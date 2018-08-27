324 IRONWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4/2 home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle. Double garage in a gated community only minutes to highways (17/27, Interstate 4) easy commute to Disney, Orlando or Tampa. The open floor plan is perfect for hosting parties with friends and family to create unforgettable memories with the ones that matter most to you. After a long day of work, relax to the soothing sounds of the outdoors with your backyard facing a wooded lot and enjoy the privacy of this great location. This low maintenance house saves you time and money which will leave you time to do things you are passionate about most in life.