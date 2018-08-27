All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
324 IRONWOOD DRIVE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

324 IRONWOOD DRIVE

324 Ironwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

324 Ironwood Dr, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4/2 home at an affordable rental price to suit all the necessities of your lifestyle. Double garage in a gated community only minutes to highways (17/27, Interstate 4) easy commute to Disney, Orlando or Tampa. The open floor plan is perfect for hosting parties with friends and family to create unforgettable memories with the ones that matter most to you. After a long day of work, relax to the soothing sounds of the outdoors with your backyard facing a wooded lot and enjoy the privacy of this great location. This low maintenance house saves you time and money which will leave you time to do things you are passionate about most in life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
324 IRONWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
324 IRONWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 IRONWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL
DeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus