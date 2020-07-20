319 JYOTI DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Single Family Home!!! Beautiful House Feature 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage One Story, Granite Counter Tops Tile Flooring and Carpets in the Bedrooms The community Features From the neighborhood pool and playground, to Posner Park, an 80-acre, 630,000 square foot outdoor center providing world recognized shopping, dining and entertainment, less than 5 miles from the community, This Property allows you to spend less time commuting and more time living! Call Us today for an Appointment.