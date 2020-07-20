All apartments in Davenport
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

319 JYOTI DRIVE

319 Jyoti Dr · No Longer Available
Location

319 Jyoti Dr, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Single Family Home!!! Beautiful House Feature 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage One Story, Granite Counter Tops Tile Flooring and Carpets in the Bedrooms The community Features From the neighborhood pool and playground, to Posner Park, an 80-acre, 630,000 square foot outdoor center providing world recognized shopping, dining and entertainment, less than 5 miles from the community, This Property allows you to spend less time commuting and more time living! Call Us today for an Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have any available units?
319 JYOTI DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have?
Some of 319 JYOTI DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 JYOTI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
319 JYOTI DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 JYOTI DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 319 JYOTI DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 319 JYOTI DRIVE offers parking.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 JYOTI DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 319 JYOTI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 319 JYOTI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 JYOTI DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 JYOTI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 JYOTI DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
