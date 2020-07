Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just gorgeous home !! this charming well maintained house with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Inviting open

kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler etc. Nice back yard

with tool shed and roofed terrace. One car garage. One bedroom with full bath on the first floor very convenient

for in- laws. Near super market, pharmacy, banks, schools etc. Police report, credit report, proof of income,

copy of ID must be included with contract to lease.