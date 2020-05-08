All apartments in Cutler Bay
Find more places like 20930 SW 87th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cutler Bay, FL
/
20930 SW 87th Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:59 PM

20930 SW 87th Ave

20930 Southwest 87th Avenue · (305) 788-0611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cutler Bay
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20930 Southwest 87th Avenue, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
Cutler Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
new construction
Sought after ground floor corner unit in well-appointed Breezeway of Galloway complex. Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms/2 baths unit, featuring two master bedrooms with walk-in closets, tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen countertops, eat-in kitchen, and the convenience of your own private in-unit washer and dryer. Bonus: parking spot and storage closet just steps from your unit! Enjoy your own balcony, walking paths alongside the lake and throughout the complex, guest parking, nearby access to FL Turnpike, US1, shopping, restaurants and more! Tenant responsible for screening and association application fees, proof of income, first and last month, plus security deposit. Refundable pet deposit required if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have any available units?
20930 SW 87th Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20930 SW 87th Ave have?
Some of 20930 SW 87th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20930 SW 87th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20930 SW 87th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20930 SW 87th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20930 SW 87th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20930 SW 87th Ave does offer parking.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20930 SW 87th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have a pool?
No, 20930 SW 87th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20930 SW 87th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20930 SW 87th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20930 SW 87th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20930 SW 87th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20930 SW 87th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cutler Bay 1 BedroomsCutler Bay 2 Bedrooms
Cutler Bay Apartments with BalconyCutler Bay Dog Friendly Apartments
Cutler Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL
Florida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity