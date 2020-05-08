20930 SW 87th Ave

Amenities

Sought after ground floor corner unit in well-appointed Breezeway of Galloway complex. Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms/2 baths unit, featuring two master bedrooms with walk-in closets, tile flooring throughout, granite kitchen countertops, eat-in kitchen, and the convenience of your own private in-unit washer and dryer. Bonus: parking spot and storage closet just steps from your unit! Enjoy your own balcony, walking paths alongside the lake and throughout the complex, guest parking, nearby access to FL Turnpike, US1, shopping, restaurants and more! Tenant responsible for screening and association application fees, proof of income, first and last month, plus security deposit. Refundable pet deposit required if applicable.