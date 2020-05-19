6342 SW 23rd St

Amenities

Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof w/only 2 years old(2017),brand new HVAC systems(2019),french doors,recessed ceiling lighting that provides overall illumination.This home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to Coral Gables, Airport, Expy,University of Miami(UM),FIU,restaurants,shopping center,schools, Nicklaus Children's Hospital,transportation.Automatic gate,long driveway good for multiples cars,RV/boat.Yard in front with huge slate stone patio.No backyard.Large side terrace,ideal for gathering w/family/friends.Easy to show! In-person and Virtual showing available.