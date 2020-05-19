All apartments in Coral Terrace
6342 SW 23rd St

6342 Southwest 23rd Street · (786) 543-0507
Location

6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof w/only 2 years old(2017),brand new HVAC systems(2019),french doors,recessed ceiling lighting that provides overall illumination.This home is ideally positioned to enjoy the proximity to Coral Gables, Airport, Expy,University of Miami(UM),FIU,restaurants,shopping center,schools, Nicklaus Children's Hospital,transportation.Automatic gate,long driveway good for multiples cars,RV/boat.Yard in front with huge slate stone patio.No backyard.Large side terrace,ideal for gathering w/family/friends.Easy to show! In-person and Virtual showing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 SW 23rd St have any available units?
6342 SW 23rd St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6342 SW 23rd St have?
Some of 6342 SW 23rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 SW 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6342 SW 23rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 SW 23rd St pet-friendly?
No, 6342 SW 23rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Terrace.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St offer parking?
No, 6342 SW 23rd St does not offer parking.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6342 SW 23rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St have a pool?
No, 6342 SW 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 6342 SW 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6342 SW 23rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6342 SW 23rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6342 SW 23rd St has units with air conditioning.
