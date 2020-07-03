All apartments in Collier County
Cypress Glen Condos
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM

Cypress Glen Condos

3250 Cypress Glen Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

3250 Cypress Glen Way, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
pool
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021. Don't miss this opportunity to spend your winter in Paradise. This nice 2nd floor condo (common elevator) features open floor plan, tile throughout with marble finishes, gorgeous lake and pool view from the living room and master bedroom, updated bathrooms. Conveniently located just steps from the Pool. Great Location, minutes to the beach, shopping and downtown Naples. New furnishings, new appliances. Enjoy sunsets from your screened lanai. Condo comes with two parking spaces, one covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cypress Glen Condos have any available units?
Cypress Glen Condos has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Cypress Glen Condos have?
Some of Cypress Glen Condos's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cypress Glen Condos currently offering any rent specials?
Cypress Glen Condos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cypress Glen Condos pet-friendly?
No, Cypress Glen Condos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does Cypress Glen Condos offer parking?
Yes, Cypress Glen Condos offers parking.
Does Cypress Glen Condos have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cypress Glen Condos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cypress Glen Condos have a pool?
Yes, Cypress Glen Condos has a pool.
Does Cypress Glen Condos have accessible units?
No, Cypress Glen Condos does not have accessible units.
Does Cypress Glen Condos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cypress Glen Condos has units with dishwashers.
Does Cypress Glen Condos have units with air conditioning?
No, Cypress Glen Condos does not have units with air conditioning.
