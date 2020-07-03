Cypress Glen Condos

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator parking pool

AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AND FOR 2021. Don't miss this opportunity to spend your winter in Paradise. This nice 2nd floor condo (common elevator) features open floor plan, tile throughout with marble finishes, gorgeous lake and pool view from the living room and master bedroom, updated bathrooms. Conveniently located just steps from the Pool. Great Location, minutes to the beach, shopping and downtown Naples. New furnishings, new appliances. Enjoy sunsets from your screened lanai. Condo comes with two parking spaces, one covered carport.