Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

8475 Mallards Way

8475 Mallards Way · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
Location

8475 Mallards Way, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8475 Mallards Way · Avail. now

$6,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2097 sqft

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
** FIDDLER'S CREEK ** PRIVATE POOL ** FURNISHED ** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kQmU712RU2i

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single family lake front home offers tremendous amenities in the exclusive community of Fiddler's Creek. With a large private pool and Jacuzzi (heated), upgraded kitchen, and spacious floor plan, this furnished and professionally decorated home has it all.

You can also take advantage of the great shopping, local attractions and restaurants in the area. Downtown Naples is a 15 min drive, while the famous beaches of Marco Island are 10 minutes away.

In addition to the great location, this seasonal property has many unique home amenities such as web enabled TV, WiFi, a Mac desktop computer w/ color printer / scanner, 2 bikes, tennis rackets, fishing rods / tackle box, beach chairs / umbrella, and 2 BBQ's (1 gas and 1 propane). All of these great amenities make this the perfect stress free vacation rental.

Fiddlers Creek is a gated community offering amenities comparable to many world class five star resorts. With a 18 hole, par 72 Arthur Hills golf course, club and spa, 2 restaurants, well appointed workout room, 6 clay tennis courts, and four pools, there are activities for all ages. Membership is optional.

Rental Rates:
Jan - April: $6,295
May-September: $3,695
Oct - December: $4,995

Sorry, no pets.
Non- Smoking ONLY

** 3 month minimum rental during peak season **

(RLNE1865046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8475 Mallards Way have any available units?
8475 Mallards Way has a unit available for $6,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8475 Mallards Way have?
Some of 8475 Mallards Way's amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8475 Mallards Way currently offering any rent specials?
8475 Mallards Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8475 Mallards Way pet-friendly?
No, 8475 Mallards Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 8475 Mallards Way offer parking?
No, 8475 Mallards Way does not offer parking.
Does 8475 Mallards Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8475 Mallards Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8475 Mallards Way have a pool?
Yes, 8475 Mallards Way has a pool.
Does 8475 Mallards Way have accessible units?
No, 8475 Mallards Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8475 Mallards Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8475 Mallards Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8475 Mallards Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8475 Mallards Way does not have units with air conditioning.
