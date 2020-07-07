8475 Mallards Way

Amenities

cable included recently renovated gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities cable included furnished recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

** FIDDLER'S CREEK ** PRIVATE POOL ** FURNISHED ** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kQmU712RU2i



This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath single family lake front home offers tremendous amenities in the exclusive community of Fiddler's Creek. With a large private pool and Jacuzzi (heated), upgraded kitchen, and spacious floor plan, this furnished and professionally decorated home has it all.



You can also take advantage of the great shopping, local attractions and restaurants in the area. Downtown Naples is a 15 min drive, while the famous beaches of Marco Island are 10 minutes away.



In addition to the great location, this seasonal property has many unique home amenities such as web enabled TV, WiFi, a Mac desktop computer w/ color printer / scanner, 2 bikes, tennis rackets, fishing rods / tackle box, beach chairs / umbrella, and 2 BBQ's (1 gas and 1 propane). All of these great amenities make this the perfect stress free vacation rental.



Fiddlers Creek is a gated community offering amenities comparable to many world class five star resorts. With a 18 hole, par 72 Arthur Hills golf course, club and spa, 2 restaurants, well appointed workout room, 6 clay tennis courts, and four pools, there are activities for all ages. Membership is optional.



Rental Rates:

Jan - April: $6,295

May-September: $3,695

Oct - December: $4,995



Sorry, no pets.

Non- Smoking ONLY



** 3 month minimum rental during peak season **



(RLNE1865046)