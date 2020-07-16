All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:19 PM

8385 Whisper Trace LN

8385 Whisper Trace Lane · (954) 806-7668
Location

8385 Whisper Trace Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautifully furnished, 1st-floor villa with lake views, this 2/2 + den sleeps 4-6. Light & bright interior features volume ceilings, plantation shutters, tile floor in living area; carpeting in bedrooms. Master Bedroom has King bed, en-suite & walk-in shower; 2nd bedroom has Queen bed; Den has pull-out sofa. Full water/dryer & 1-car garage (optional). Natural setting, community pool, 5* amenities package available for additional fee at Fiddler's Creek located 5 miles from Marco Island beaches & 15 minutes from Old Towne Naples. One month minimum; High-season rental rate is $140 per night plus 12% tourist tax. Off-season is $100 per night plus 12% tourist tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have any available units?
8385 Whisper Trace LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have?
Some of 8385 Whisper Trace LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8385 Whisper Trace LN currently offering any rent specials?
8385 Whisper Trace LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8385 Whisper Trace LN pet-friendly?
No, 8385 Whisper Trace LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN offer parking?
Yes, 8385 Whisper Trace LN offers parking.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8385 Whisper Trace LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have a pool?
Yes, 8385 Whisper Trace LN has a pool.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have accessible units?
No, 8385 Whisper Trace LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8385 Whisper Trace LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 8385 Whisper Trace LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 8385 Whisper Trace LN does not have units with air conditioning.
