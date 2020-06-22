7804 Regal Heron CIR

Amenities

Immaculate, modern, two bedroom/two bathroom condo on second floor with elevator, in the gated community of Blue Heron is being offered furnished and turn key! Blue Heron is approximately 8 miles to the Gulf of Mexico beaches and popular 5th Avenue. Grocery, dining, shopping, entertainment all close by. Walk to the pool, club house, tennis court and fitness center. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Freshly painted throughout, new wood style flooring in the dining and living areas with modern furniture. Screened in lanai overlooks the lake and pool and you can also enjoy the view of the lake from the master bedroom. King size bed in the master bedroom with it's own flat screen TV attached to wall. Walk in closets and shower. Two twin size beds in guest bedroom with guest bathroom providing tub/shower combo. This unit a minimum of 6 months or can be rented as an annual.