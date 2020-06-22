All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:59 PM

7804 Regal Heron CIR

7804 Regal Heron Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

7804 Regal Heron Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-202 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
tennis court
Immaculate, modern, two bedroom/two bathroom condo on second floor with elevator, in the gated community of Blue Heron is being offered furnished and turn key! Blue Heron is approximately 8 miles to the Gulf of Mexico beaches and popular 5th Avenue. Grocery, dining, shopping, entertainment all close by. Walk to the pool, club house, tennis court and fitness center. Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Freshly painted throughout, new wood style flooring in the dining and living areas with modern furniture. Screened in lanai overlooks the lake and pool and you can also enjoy the view of the lake from the master bedroom. King size bed in the master bedroom with it's own flat screen TV attached to wall. Walk in closets and shower. Two twin size beds in guest bedroom with guest bathroom providing tub/shower combo. This unit a minimum of 6 months or can be rented as an annual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have any available units?
7804 Regal Heron CIR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have?
Some of 7804 Regal Heron CIR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7804 Regal Heron CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7804 Regal Heron CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7804 Regal Heron CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR offer parking?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR does not offer parking.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have a pool?
Yes, 7804 Regal Heron CIR has a pool.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have accessible units?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7804 Regal Heron CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7804 Regal Heron CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
