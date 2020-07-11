All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

6530 Bottlebrush LN

6530 Bottlebrush Lane · (239) 434-2558
Location

6530 Bottlebrush Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming cottage is available for monthly or weekly rentals in 2020! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is the perfect family get-away, offering abundant privacy, yet minutes to shopping, dining, golf courses and beaches. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and opens to the dining area. The large family room features a natural stone fireplace, beamed cathedral ceiling, large screen TV and scenic country views. Comfortable sleeping quarters with a King-sized bed in the Master, Queen in the guest room and a third bedroom with bunks and a trundle bed. Sleeps 7. Pets welcome with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have any available units?
6530 Bottlebrush LN has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have?
Some of 6530 Bottlebrush LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Bottlebrush LN currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Bottlebrush LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Bottlebrush LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Bottlebrush LN is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN offer parking?
No, 6530 Bottlebrush LN does not offer parking.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 Bottlebrush LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have a pool?
Yes, 6530 Bottlebrush LN has a pool.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have accessible units?
No, 6530 Bottlebrush LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 Bottlebrush LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 6530 Bottlebrush LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6530 Bottlebrush LN does not have units with air conditioning.
