6530 Bottlebrush LN

Amenities
This charming cottage is available for monthly or weekly rentals in 2020! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home is the perfect family get-away, offering abundant privacy, yet minutes to shopping, dining, golf courses and beaches. The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and opens to the dining area. The large family room features a natural stone fireplace, beamed cathedral ceiling, large screen TV and scenic country views. Comfortable sleeping quarters with a King-sized bed in the Master, Queen in the guest room and a third bedroom with bunks and a trundle bed. Sleeps 7. Pets welcome with owner approval.