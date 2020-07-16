5768 Mayflower WAY

Amenities

This is a beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home in a gated golf community . Built in 2017, this home has a den, screened lanai and gorgeous lake view. Fully furnished including large screen TV in living room and printer for your use in den. Rental includes access to Del Webb's fabulous Oasis club house, pool and facilities. Minutes from downtown Ave Maria church and shopping, as well as parks and water park.



Tenant responsible for monthly electric bill in excess of $130 per month. For multi month rentals, tenant agrees for owner's home watch person to view the property monthly.