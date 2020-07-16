All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 5768 Mayflower WAY.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5768 Mayflower WAY

5768 Mayflower Way · (239) 351-5452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5768 Mayflower Way, Collier County, FL 34142

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
This is a beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home in a gated golf community . Built in 2017, this home has a den, screened lanai and gorgeous lake view. Fully furnished including large screen TV in living room and printer for your use in den. Rental includes access to Del Webb's fabulous Oasis club house, pool and facilities. Minutes from downtown Ave Maria church and shopping, as well as parks and water park.

Tenant responsible for monthly electric bill in excess of $130 per month. For multi month rentals, tenant agrees for owner's home watch person to view the property monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have any available units?
5768 Mayflower WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5768 Mayflower WAY have?
Some of 5768 Mayflower WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5768 Mayflower WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5768 Mayflower WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5768 Mayflower WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5768 Mayflower WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY offer parking?
No, 5768 Mayflower WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5768 Mayflower WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5768 Mayflower WAY has a pool.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have accessible units?
No, 5768 Mayflower WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5768 Mayflower WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5768 Mayflower WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5768 Mayflower WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
