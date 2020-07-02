All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 50 Emerald Woods DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
50 Emerald Woods DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:42 PM

50 Emerald Woods DR

50 Emerald Woods Drive · (239) 250-9027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Emerald Woods Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A5 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
*2021 Peak Season Available* Welcome to Emerald Woods, a beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained North Naples Community. Emerald Woods enjoys a perfect location just minutes from the convenient shopping, entertainment and excitement at Mercato. Nearby are the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This freshly updated 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located on the first floor for easy access. The master bedroom suite offers a queen bed and an all-new bathroom with a large soaking tub. The guest bedroom has a full-size bed and the guest bathroom is also newly renovated. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, beveled counters and is fully-equipped with all appliances and housewares. Enjoy flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom, unlimited Wi-Fi, washer/dryer and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse with a heated pool and whirlpool spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have any available units?
50 Emerald Woods DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Emerald Woods DR have?
Some of 50 Emerald Woods DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Emerald Woods DR currently offering any rent specials?
50 Emerald Woods DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Emerald Woods DR pet-friendly?
No, 50 Emerald Woods DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR offer parking?
No, 50 Emerald Woods DR does not offer parking.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Emerald Woods DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have a pool?
Yes, 50 Emerald Woods DR has a pool.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have accessible units?
No, 50 Emerald Woods DR does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Emerald Woods DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Emerald Woods DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Emerald Woods DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 50 Emerald Woods DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity