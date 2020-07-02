50 Emerald Woods DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub internet access

*2021 Peak Season Available* Welcome to Emerald Woods, a beautifully landscaped and immaculately maintained North Naples Community. Emerald Woods enjoys a perfect location just minutes from the convenient shopping, entertainment and excitement at Mercato. Nearby are the white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. This freshly updated 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located on the first floor for easy access. The master bedroom suite offers a queen bed and an all-new bathroom with a large soaking tub. The guest bedroom has a full-size bed and the guest bathroom is also newly renovated. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, beveled counters and is fully-equipped with all appliances and housewares. Enjoy flat screen TVs in the living room and bedroom, unlimited Wi-Fi, washer/dryer and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse with a heated pool and whirlpool spa.