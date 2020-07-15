All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

470 LAUNCH CIR

470 Launch Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

470 Launch Circle, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$8,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE MONTHLY OR WEEKLY! Luxury gated community only 1 BLOCK TO GULF OF MEXICO and Vanderbilt Beach, this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a nautical motif. Tile floors in living room, king and TV in master, queen and TV in second, twins in third with TV...clean and ready for immediate occupancy. 7 day minimum rental. Fantastic resort amenities include two heated pools, spa/hot tub, fitness center, BBQ and picnic area, community room, fishing pier. Walk to RITZ CARLTON across the street. Excellent shopping nearby at the Pavillion, the new Mercato area for shopping/restaurants, Whole Foods, Waterside Shops with the new Nordstroms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

