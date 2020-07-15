470 LAUNCH CIR

Amenities

VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE MONTHLY OR WEEKLY! Luxury gated community only 1 BLOCK TO GULF OF MEXICO and Vanderbilt Beach, this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a nautical motif. Tile floors in living room, king and TV in master, queen and TV in second, twins in third with TV...clean and ready for immediate occupancy. 7 day minimum rental. Fantastic resort amenities include two heated pools, spa/hot tub, fitness center, BBQ and picnic area, community room, fishing pier. Walk to RITZ CARLTON across the street. Excellent shopping nearby at the Pavillion, the new Mercato area for shopping/restaurants, Whole Foods, Waterside Shops with the new Nordstroms.