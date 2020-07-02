4660 Winged Foot CT

Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH MARCH 2021!!! 3 MONTH MINIMUM!!!! GOLF MEMBERSHIP IS TRANSFERABLE!!! This pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Naples Lakes Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community. Naples Lakes Country Club offers an award winning Arnold Palmer designed golf course with a beautiful clubhouse , har-tru tennis courts with an on-site tennis pro, fitness center, two pools and a great restaurant. Just 20 minutes from dinning, shopping, entertainment and night life, and the beautiful beaches of SW Florida.