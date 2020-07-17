All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102

4475 Botanical Place Circle · (239) 980-3624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4475 Botanical Place Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
**BOTANICAL PLACE**2 STORY ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME**3 BEDS PLUS LOFT 3 1/2 BATHS**ATTACHED GARAGE**ANNUAL RENTAL**AVAILABLE NOW**VIRTUAL LINK TOUR -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J94xYJTdBzJ&mls=1*** - This one-of-a-kind townhome was completely custom-designed and built. With 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 3 1/2 bathrooms, and 2600 sq ft of under air living space, gorgeous dark mahogany wood floors, granite countertops, high-end stainless appliances, custom cabinetry throughout, custom lighting, motorized draperies & hurricane shutters, built-in closet systems plus a master bath surrounded with Carrera marble.The townhome also features a second floor loft plus a theatre style media room with theatre seating, surround sound & sound proof walls.
Enjoy all of the amenities that Botanical Place has to offer including a community pool/spa, exercise room, business center, community clubhouse and much more. Located next to a bike trail/walking path at Sugden Park overlooking beautiful Lake Avalon. Close to Botanical gardens, public boat ramps and just minutes from downtown and Naples gorgeous beaches.

*** WATER, LAWN CARE, AND TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE***

**650 + CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL PERSONS 18 AND OLDER**

** FIRST, LAST, AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED **

**NO PETS ARE PERMITTED**

(RLNE5913979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have any available units?
4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have?
Some of 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 currently offering any rent specials?
4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 pet-friendly?
No, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 offer parking?
Yes, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 offers parking.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have a pool?
Yes, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 has a pool.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have accessible units?
No, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity