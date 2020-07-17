4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102

Amenities
**BOTANICAL PLACE**2 STORY ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME**3 BEDS PLUS LOFT 3 1/2 BATHS**ATTACHED GARAGE**ANNUAL RENTAL**AVAILABLE NOW**VIRTUAL LINK TOUR -https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J94xYJTdBzJ&mls=1*** - This one-of-a-kind townhome was completely custom-designed and built. With 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 3 1/2 bathrooms, and 2600 sq ft of under air living space, gorgeous dark mahogany wood floors, granite countertops, high-end stainless appliances, custom cabinetry throughout, custom lighting, motorized draperies & hurricane shutters, built-in closet systems plus a master bath surrounded with Carrera marble.The townhome also features a second floor loft plus a theatre style media room with theatre seating, surround sound & sound proof walls.
Enjoy all of the amenities that Botanical Place has to offer including a community pool/spa, exercise room, business center, community clubhouse and much more. Located next to a bike trail/walking path at Sugden Park overlooking beautiful Lake Avalon. Close to Botanical gardens, public boat ramps and just minutes from downtown and Naples gorgeous beaches.
*** WATER, LAWN CARE, AND TRASH REMOVAL INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE***
**650 + CREDIT SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL PERSONS 18 AND OLDER**
** FIRST, LAST, AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED **
**NO PETS ARE PERMITTED**
