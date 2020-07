Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Immaculate!! You have the entire second floor right in the heart of Tiburon's Newly remastered 36-hole Greg Norman Designed Championship Golf Course! Starting from your 2 car garage and entering your private elevator allows quick access into this split bedroom floor plan condo with a separate living room and family room. The kitchen features GAS cooking, rich granite countertops, matching backsplash, center island and all upgraded Stainless appliances. Your 1000 sq/ft wrap around screened lanai extends from your master suite to the living & dining areas. Offered TURNKEY FURNISHED with NEW furnishings and with the Medallion golf membership transfer. Also available for SALE!!