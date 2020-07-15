2826 Tiburon BLVD E

Amenities

It's all about LIFESTYLE!! Beautifully decorated 1st floor Castillo Condo located at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. Resort style living at it's finest!! Custom decor throughout and meticulously maintained 2BR+den/2BA home nestled in a stunning, quiet preserve setting - making it the perfect place to start your day. Unique low-density building with just one residence per floor and only three units per building. Ideal location within the complex close to pool and BBQ grills. Tiburon amenities include: 24-hour guard gate, magnificent clubhouse, tennis courts, concierge service, casual/ fine dining, fitness center, private beach shuttle, resort style pool/spa, grill area & reciprocal privileges at the Ritz Carlton Beach Resort.