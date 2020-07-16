249 MEMORY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool air conditioning bocce court shuffle board

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Ideal winter hideaway. 1st floor, 2 BR, 2 BA, 1,542 air conditioned sq. ft., turnkey furnished Glades condo overlooking the golf course. Large spacious rooms. Includes internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants & Naple's famous 5th Ave. South downtown district.