249 MEMORY LN

Amenities
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Ideal winter hideaway. 1st floor, 2 BR, 2 BA, 1,542 air conditioned sq. ft., turnkey furnished Glades condo overlooking the golf course. Large spacious rooms. Includes internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants & Naple's famous 5th Ave. South downtown district.