Collier County, FL
249 MEMORY LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

249 MEMORY LN

249 Memory Lane · (239) 564-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

249 Memory Lane, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2661 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
bocce court
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
NAPLES, FL VACATION RENTAL! Ideal winter hideaway. 1st floor, 2 BR, 2 BA, 1,542 air conditioned sq. ft., turnkey furnished Glades condo overlooking the golf course. Large spacious rooms. Includes internet service. New PGT® WinGuard® Impact-Resistant windows and doors. The Glades is an enjoyable golfing community offering two 18-hole golf courses (one par 72, one par 55), 10 tennis courts, 9 pools, shuffleboard, bocce ball, clubhouse, pro shop, 19th Hole restaurant, community events & social gatherings. Available Off-Season at a Reduced Rate. Tenants will be charged a greens fee of $50 per 18 hole round of golf before 11:30am / $40 after 11:30am on the Pines Course and $25 per 9 hole round on the Pines Course and $30 for an 18 hole round on the Palmetto Course. These fees are to be charged from January 1 through April 30 of each year & may be subject to change. Tenants are charged our reciprocal rates from May 1 through Dec. 31 of each year. The Glades is located just minutes to the beach, shops, restaurants & Naple's famous 5th Ave. South downtown district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 MEMORY LN have any available units?
249 MEMORY LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 MEMORY LN have?
Some of 249 MEMORY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 MEMORY LN currently offering any rent specials?
249 MEMORY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 MEMORY LN pet-friendly?
No, 249 MEMORY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 249 MEMORY LN offer parking?
No, 249 MEMORY LN does not offer parking.
Does 249 MEMORY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 MEMORY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 MEMORY LN have a pool?
Yes, 249 MEMORY LN has a pool.
Does 249 MEMORY LN have accessible units?
No, 249 MEMORY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 249 MEMORY LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 MEMORY LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 MEMORY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 249 MEMORY LN has units with air conditioning.
