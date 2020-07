2400 Bayou LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

2021 RENTED. FALLING WATERS 2ND FLOOR AMELIA LAKE CONDO. TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE SCREENED KITCHEN WITH GRILL , REFRIGERATOR AND SINK, SPACIOUS DINING AREA ON THIS SERENE BALCONY VIEWING THE LAKE AND PRESERVE. IT ADDS OVER 500 SQ. FOOTAGE TO THE CONDO LIVING AREA. THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A KING SIZE BED, FLAT SCREEN TV AND ACCESS TO THE OUTDOOR BALCONY.

EN-SUITE NEWLY UPDATED MASTER BATH WITH LARGE TILED SHOWER AND FLOATING VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINKS. GUEST BEDROOM HAS TWIN BEDS. AS YOU WALK IN THERE IS A LARGE NEWLY UPDATED KITCHEN WITH EATING AREA, WINDOW AND COUNTER AREA. SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM ADDS EXTRA CONVENIENCE.