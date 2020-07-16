2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD

Amenities
Great rental now available in the community of Crown Pointe! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot with a beautiful backyard and a heated spa on the wraparound lanai. Featuring a functional open floor plan with split bedrooms, nicely furnished, with an upgraded kitchen and bathroom vanities. Located just a hop, skip & a jump away from the clubhouse and community pool! Crown Pointe is only 10 minutes from downtown Naples, beaches, and all of the finest attractions, dining, shopping, and more!