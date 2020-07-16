All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD

2199 East Crown Pointe Boulevard · (239) 564-2553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2199 East Crown Pointe Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1838 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Great rental now available in the community of Crown Pointe! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot with a beautiful backyard and a heated spa on the wraparound lanai. Featuring a functional open floor plan with split bedrooms, nicely furnished, with an upgraded kitchen and bathroom vanities. Located just a hop, skip & a jump away from the clubhouse and community pool! Crown Pointe is only 10 minutes from downtown Naples, beaches, and all of the finest attractions, dining, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have any available units?
2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have?
Some of 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD offer parking?
No, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD has a pool.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Meadow Brook Preserve
1130 Turtle Creek Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
The Point at Naples
2155 Great Blue Drive
Naples, FL 34112
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity