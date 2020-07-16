2199 E Crown Pointe BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub

Great rental now available in the community of Crown Pointe! This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a large corner lot with a beautiful backyard and a heated spa on the wraparound lanai. Featuring a functional open floor plan with split bedrooms, nicely furnished, with an upgraded kitchen and bathroom vanities. Located just a hop, skip & a jump away from the clubhouse and community pool! Crown Pointe is only 10 minutes from downtown Naples, beaches, and all of the finest attractions, dining, shopping, and more!