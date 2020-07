Amenities

WELCOME to the neighborhood of CROWN POINTE! What gorgeous views from your private screened in lanai! Take in the tranquility of the lake and nature! Open floor concept with remodeled kitchen and master bath. Wonderful location close to shopping, Historic Naples, 5th Ave., 3rd St. shops and restaurants, gulf beaches and Naples Pier and public golf course's. Available for annual lease or to purchase.....Your choice!