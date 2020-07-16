1963 Wexford CT

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful pet-friendly home with the golf privileges! You will have a hard time finding anything comparable to it on the rental market. The high ceilings and neutral colors make this Estate home a perfect choice for your next golf vacation. The flooring throughout the is light wood look tiles and all the bathrooms have high-end porcelain tiles with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The spacious kitchen is

the heart of the home with plenty of seating options and a great layout for entertaining. Master bedroom and guest bedroom have kings size beds for your comfort the smallest bedroom has two twins for your guests or young ones. This home is located on a gorgeous landscaped lot. The corner shape lot in the back of the home provides great privacy when enjoying the lanai area which features heated pool outdoor seating and lounging area as well as

a gas grill. The Stonebridge Country Club offers a bundled golf community with great tennis, country club dinning, heated pool and spa, and large fitness center. Only 3 miles to the beach and 5 minutes drive to Mercato, short drive tot he new Seed to Table market make this perfect location for your Naples rental.