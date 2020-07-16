All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1963 Wexford CT

1963 Wexford Ct · (239) 298-1859
Location

1963 Wexford Ct, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely beautiful pet-friendly home with the golf privileges! You will have a hard time finding anything comparable to it on the rental market. The high ceilings and neutral colors make this Estate home a perfect choice for your next golf vacation. The flooring throughout the is light wood look tiles and all the bathrooms have high-end porcelain tiles with custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The spacious kitchen is
the heart of the home with plenty of seating options and a great layout for entertaining. Master bedroom and guest bedroom have kings size beds for your comfort the smallest bedroom has two twins for your guests or young ones. This home is located on a gorgeous landscaped lot. The corner shape lot in the back of the home provides great privacy when enjoying the lanai area which features heated pool outdoor seating and lounging area as well as
a gas grill. The Stonebridge Country Club offers a bundled golf community with great tennis, country club dinning, heated pool and spa, and large fitness center. Only 3 miles to the beach and 5 minutes drive to Mercato, short drive tot he new Seed to Table market make this perfect location for your Naples rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1963 Wexford CT have any available units?
1963 Wexford CT has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1963 Wexford CT have?
Some of 1963 Wexford CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1963 Wexford CT currently offering any rent specials?
1963 Wexford CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 Wexford CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1963 Wexford CT is pet friendly.
Does 1963 Wexford CT offer parking?
No, 1963 Wexford CT does not offer parking.
Does 1963 Wexford CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1963 Wexford CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 Wexford CT have a pool?
Yes, 1963 Wexford CT has a pool.
Does 1963 Wexford CT have accessible units?
No, 1963 Wexford CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 Wexford CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 Wexford CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 Wexford CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1963 Wexford CT does not have units with air conditioning.
