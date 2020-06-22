1945 Crestview WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

North Naples large, light & bright 2BR / 2BA plus Den Coach Home with open concept in a quiet golf community. Enjoy beautiful sunsets along with outstanding golf and lake views from the 2nd-floor balcony overlooking the 7th green, 8th tee box, and 9th fairway on Arrowhead Golf Course. Tile in all wet areas with carpet throughout which has been recently professionally cleaned. The kitchen boasts granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and ample storage. The balcony has solar shades that were installed in January 2019. Located close to 1 of 3 community pools, the main clubhouse (recently renovated) offers a fitness room, community room, spa, tennis courts, pickleball court, bocce court, basketball court, kiddie pool, and play area. Heritage Greens is zoned for top-rated schools in Naples, only 6 miles to the white sands of Naples finest beaches, close to numerous shopping and restaurants.