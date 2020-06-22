All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1945 Crestview WAY

1945 Crestview Way · (239) 571-1915
Location

1945 Crestview Way, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 168 · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
North Naples large, light & bright 2BR / 2BA plus Den Coach Home with open concept in a quiet golf community. Enjoy beautiful sunsets along with outstanding golf and lake views from the 2nd-floor balcony overlooking the 7th green, 8th tee box, and 9th fairway on Arrowhead Golf Course. Tile in all wet areas with carpet throughout which has been recently professionally cleaned. The kitchen boasts granite counters, new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and ample storage. The balcony has solar shades that were installed in January 2019. Located close to 1 of 3 community pools, the main clubhouse (recently renovated) offers a fitness room, community room, spa, tennis courts, pickleball court, bocce court, basketball court, kiddie pool, and play area. Heritage Greens is zoned for top-rated schools in Naples, only 6 miles to the white sands of Naples finest beaches, close to numerous shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 Crestview WAY have any available units?
1945 Crestview WAY has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1945 Crestview WAY have?
Some of 1945 Crestview WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 Crestview WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1945 Crestview WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 Crestview WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1945 Crestview WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY offer parking?
No, 1945 Crestview WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1945 Crestview WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1945 Crestview WAY has a pool.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY have accessible units?
No, 1945 Crestview WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 Crestview WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1945 Crestview WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1945 Crestview WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
