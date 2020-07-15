14725 Leeward DR

Amenities
FLEXIBLE RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW....Live the "Casually Awesome Lifestyle" in the Resort Community of Naples Reserve. This turnkey furnished home offers an open floor plan featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, a large entertaining sized lanai & 2 car garage. The Kitchen features an oversized island overlooking the great room. An easy stroll to the Amenity Center, this Resort Community amenities include guarded gate, 22 lakes, 1-mile-long boating/rowing lane, boat ramp, The Island Club, fitness center, 2 bocce ball courts, beach volleyball, tiki bar & café with food & beverage service, resort style pool with separate lap lanes, fire pit, Private Kon-tiki Island, use of Electric boats Stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, canoes & bicycles, 5 tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, 2 dog parks, miles of walking/biking paths, basketball court, Children’s play area & much more!