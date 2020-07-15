All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

14725 Leeward DR

14725 Leeward Drive · (239) 537-2080
Location

14725 Leeward Drive, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2256 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
FLEXIBLE RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW....Live the "Casually Awesome Lifestyle" in the Resort Community of Naples Reserve. This turnkey furnished home offers an open floor plan featuring 3 beds, 2 baths, a large entertaining sized lanai & 2 car garage. The Kitchen features an oversized island overlooking the great room. An easy stroll to the Amenity Center, this Resort Community amenities include guarded gate, 22 lakes, 1-mile-long boating/rowing lane, boat ramp, The Island Club, fitness center, 2 bocce ball courts, beach volleyball, tiki bar & café with food & beverage service, resort style pool with separate lap lanes, fire pit, Private Kon-tiki Island, use of Electric boats Stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, canoes & bicycles, 5 tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, 2 dog parks, miles of walking/biking paths, basketball court, Children’s play area & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14725 Leeward DR have any available units?
14725 Leeward DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14725 Leeward DR have?
Some of 14725 Leeward DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14725 Leeward DR currently offering any rent specials?
14725 Leeward DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14725 Leeward DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 14725 Leeward DR is pet friendly.
Does 14725 Leeward DR offer parking?
Yes, 14725 Leeward DR offers parking.
Does 14725 Leeward DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14725 Leeward DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14725 Leeward DR have a pool?
Yes, 14725 Leeward DR has a pool.
Does 14725 Leeward DR have accessible units?
No, 14725 Leeward DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14725 Leeward DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14725 Leeward DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 14725 Leeward DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14725 Leeward DR does not have units with air conditioning.
