Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit located in Heritage Bay has everything needed to enjoy an escape from the cold winter weather up north. Heritage Bay has it all!!! Golf, pools, tennis courts and a fantastic clubhouse that is available for dinner, lunches and cocktails which is included in the transfer fee. No worries about missing your work outs. The clubhouse also has a top of the line fitness facility. Welcome to Paradise!!!