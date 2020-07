Amenities

3 bedroom plus a den and a detached one car garage. The Meadows of Quail Creek Village is a coach home community located just off of Immokalee Rd. Large, spacious first-floor unit. Large open kitchen, great room, and den. Unit has a screened lanai. Tile in all the common areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. 24hr man gated community. Some golfing available. Available July 1