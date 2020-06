Amenities

Amazing and Beautiful Lake Front Home 3/2 with an Office in Adamson Creek! Gorgeous Wood Laminate Floors, Lush Carpets, Master Bath w/Garden Tub, Perfect Lake Front Lot Location, Lovely Landscaping, Aluminum Ornamental Fencing, Screen Room, Irrigation System and Hurricane Shutters! This home has everything you need to move right in and start living the dream! Don't pass it up...It won't last long! One small pet only under 25 lbs will be considered!