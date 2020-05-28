All apartments in Cocoa
Find more places like 2632 N Indian River Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cocoa, FL
/
2632 N Indian River Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:50 PM

2632 N Indian River Drive

2632 Indian River Drive · (321) 682-0061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2632 Indian River Drive, Cocoa, FL 32922
Carlton Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacation everyday with river breezes & watch rocket launches from one of the many balconies this home has to offer. This custom built 2007 home is located on a bluff with AMAZING water views. 1st Floor: bonus room, 2 car garage, full bath & extra storage. 2nd Floor: living areas, kitchen, bedroom/office, 1/2 bath. 3rd Floor: master bedroom with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Additionally the 3rd floor contains another guest bedroom and full bath. Home is 3 miles to Cocoa Village. Beach is a 14 minute drive and Disney is less than a hour away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have any available units?
2632 N Indian River Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2632 N Indian River Drive have?
Some of 2632 N Indian River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 N Indian River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2632 N Indian River Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 N Indian River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2632 N Indian River Drive does offer parking.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have a pool?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2632 N Indian River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2632 N Indian River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2632 N Indian River Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cocoa 1 BedroomsCocoa 2 Bedrooms
Cocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCocoa 3 Bedrooms
Cocoa Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLGifford, FLLoughman, FLMicco, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity