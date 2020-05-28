2632 N Indian River Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Vacation everyday with river breezes & watch rocket launches from one of the many balconies this home has to offer. This custom built 2007 home is located on a bluff with AMAZING water views. 1st Floor: bonus room, 2 car garage, full bath & extra storage. 2nd Floor: living areas, kitchen, bedroom/office, 1/2 bath. 3rd Floor: master bedroom with walk-in closet, jetted tub and separate shower. Additionally the 3rd floor contains another guest bedroom and full bath. Home is 3 miles to Cocoa Village. Beach is a 14 minute drive and Disney is less than a hour away.