185 DRYDEN CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find lots of outdoor space and a covered patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, plenty of natural lighting, and a master bathroom that is complete with a dual-vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.