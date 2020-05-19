All apartments in Cocoa
185 DRYDEN CIRCLE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:32 PM

185 DRYDEN CIRCLE

185 Dryden Circle · (855) 406-7368
Location

185 Dryden Circle, Cocoa, FL 32926
Fern Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find lots of outdoor space and a covered patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring, plush carpeting, plenty of natural lighting, and a master bathroom that is complete with a dual-vanity sink, a garden tub, and a separate shower. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home today!
Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have any available units?
185 DRYDEN CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
185 DRYDEN CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 DRYDEN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
