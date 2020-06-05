754 S Orlando Avenue

Amenities

Nice non smoking condo has an open, light airy feel with its vaulted ceilings and two skylights. The two bedrooms have large walk-in closets and paddle fans. The master has new flooring, private bath with tub/shower combo and new window. The full, open kitchen has a new fridge and light/paddle fan combo. Cable TV and Internet included in rent! The attached screen patio has a fan and large pavers with an easy walk to the outside, paved garden area. Detached garage. Complex has pool, rec room, sauna, and spa all for your enjoyment. The Atlantic Ocean is just one block east and the Banana River one block west. Close to downtown with lots of shopping, restaurants, Surfside Theatre, library, and post office. Short drive to port, pier, Ron Jons and KSC. This is a perfect location