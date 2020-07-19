All apartments in Clermont
461 W DESOTO STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

461 W DESOTO STREET

461 Desoto St · No Longer Available
Clermont
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

461 Desoto St, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location meets class with this recently updated 1/2 duplex nestled on a quiet street right in Historic Downtown Clermont. Freshly laid sod, beautiful landscaping, a brand new, over-sized deck, and fresh exterior paint greet you as you pull into the new private driveway. As you enter the home, the modern kitchen is sure to grab your attention with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, dining area, and living room are open and provide a connected and roomy feel. Directly off the left side of the kitchen is a spacious screened in patio perfect for watching beautiful sunsets or enjoying the lovely fall weather. To the right of the living room is a short hallway that leads you to the sizable master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet, built-in linen closet, and a connected master bathroom. When you continue down the hallway a laundry area and another linen closet are found on the right, the updated second bathroom is ahead, and the second bedroom to the left. The second bathroom boast a new vanity, granite counter top, mirrors, and lighting. The second bedroom is just as large as the master with an equally ample walk-in closet. The property has been professionally cleaned and lawn care is included! This is a truly unique, beautiful, and move-in ready home. The home is walking distance to Downtown events and local businesses, a short bike-ride to the bike trail, and a minimal car ride to Lake Minneola Waterfront Park. Shopping, dining, and highways are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have any available units?
461 W DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 461 W DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 461 W DESOTO STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 W DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
461 W DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 W DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 461 W DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 461 W DESOTO STREET offers parking.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 W DESOTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 461 W DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 461 W DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 W DESOTO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 W DESOTO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 W DESOTO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
