461 W DESOTO STREET

Location meets class with this recently updated 1/2 duplex nestled on a quiet street right in Historic Downtown Clermont. Freshly laid sod, beautiful landscaping, a brand new, over-sized deck, and fresh exterior paint greet you as you pull into the new private driveway. As you enter the home, the modern kitchen is sure to grab your attention with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen, dining area, and living room are open and provide a connected and roomy feel. Directly off the left side of the kitchen is a spacious screened in patio perfect for watching beautiful sunsets or enjoying the lovely fall weather. To the right of the living room is a short hallway that leads you to the sizable master bedroom with a generous walk-in closet, built-in linen closet, and a connected master bathroom. When you continue down the hallway a laundry area and another linen closet are found on the right, the updated second bathroom is ahead, and the second bedroom to the left. The second bathroom boast a new vanity, granite counter top, mirrors, and lighting. The second bedroom is just as large as the master with an equally ample walk-in closet. The property has been professionally cleaned and lawn care is included! This is a truly unique, beautiful, and move-in ready home. The home is walking distance to Downtown events and local businesses, a short bike-ride to the bike trail, and a minimal car ride to Lake Minneola Waterfront Park. Shopping, dining, and highways are nearby.