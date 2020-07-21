All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 3613 Corsica Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
3613 Corsica Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3613 Corsica Lane

3613 Corsica Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3613 Corsica Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
yoga
3613 Corsica Lane Clermont, FL 34711 - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available Now!

THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A 55+ COMMUNITY. At LEAST ONE TENANT MUST BE 55+ IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME.

THIS COMMUNITY DOES NOT ALLOW ANY TENANTS UNDER THE AGE OF 18.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ALLOW CATS.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Located perfectly on a spacious lot in Heritage Hills. This home features an open floor plan including a large kitchen with breakfast nook, and abundance of cabinet space and beautiful granite counter tops as well as stainless steel appliances that include an upgraded KitchenAide dishwasher. Dining room, master bedroom and living room each equipped with detailing in the crown molding, tiling, and plantation shutters throughout. 2-year-old Maytag washer and dryer come included and the 2 car garage comes with an upgraded opener and keypad. Enjoy plenty of parking space on the bricked paved extended driveway. The backyard lanai is perfect for outdoor entertaining and four solar tubes including plenty of natural light create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Heritage Hills is a gated community featuring a club house, large resort-style pool, tennis courts, exercise classes and other organized activities. Ammenities include:
Gated entrances (Main entrance- 24hour attendant)
Large swimming pool (heated)
Hot Tub
Sauna rooms
Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball, Bocce, Shuffleboard courts
Movie nights in the Ballroom
Dog parks
5 mile Walking path
24hour Fitness room
Aerobic/ Yoga classes
Array of groups/ clubs to join
Arts and Crafts room
Club events & parties in the Ballroom
Daily activities and games
Golf Simulator
Billiard Room
Resident run library
Putting Green
Poker Room
**Club house amenities included in rent, tenant is responsible for all other utilities**

A $150 transfer fee is required to be paid to the HOA prior to move in.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

**This home does not allow smoking.**

**Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with applicable additional fees and deposits. Sorry, no cats.**

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- From HWY 27 turn East on Hartwood Marsh Rd. go 1 mile, turn left on Hancock Rd. go 1/4 mile and turn right on Heritage Hills Blvd. Proceed to security gate, turn right onto Limestone St. turn right onto Corsica St. it will be the third house on the right.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.
**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5023442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Corsica Lane have any available units?
3613 Corsica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3613 Corsica Lane have?
Some of 3613 Corsica Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Corsica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Corsica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Corsica Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Corsica Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Corsica Lane offers parking.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Corsica Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3613 Corsica Lane has a pool.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane have accessible units?
No, 3613 Corsica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Corsica Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3613 Corsica Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3613 Corsica Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClermont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College