3613 Corsica Lane Clermont, FL 34711 - Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available Now!



THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A 55+ COMMUNITY. At LEAST ONE TENANT MUST BE 55+ IN ORDER TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME.



THIS COMMUNITY DOES NOT ALLOW ANY TENANTS UNDER THE AGE OF 18.



THIS HOME DOES NOT ALLOW CATS.



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Located perfectly on a spacious lot in Heritage Hills. This home features an open floor plan including a large kitchen with breakfast nook, and abundance of cabinet space and beautiful granite counter tops as well as stainless steel appliances that include an upgraded KitchenAide dishwasher. Dining room, master bedroom and living room each equipped with detailing in the crown molding, tiling, and plantation shutters throughout. 2-year-old Maytag washer and dryer come included and the 2 car garage comes with an upgraded opener and keypad. Enjoy plenty of parking space on the bricked paved extended driveway. The backyard lanai is perfect for outdoor entertaining and four solar tubes including plenty of natural light create a warm and inviting atmosphere.



Heritage Hills is a gated community featuring a club house, large resort-style pool, tennis courts, exercise classes and other organized activities. Ammenities include:

Gated entrances (Main entrance- 24hour attendant)

Large swimming pool (heated)

Hot Tub

Sauna rooms

Tennis, Pickleball, Basketball, Bocce, Shuffleboard courts

Movie nights in the Ballroom

Dog parks

5 mile Walking path

24hour Fitness room

Aerobic/ Yoga classes

Array of groups/ clubs to join

Arts and Crafts room

Club events & parties in the Ballroom

Daily activities and games

Golf Simulator

Billiard Room

Resident run library

Putting Green

Poker Room

**Club house amenities included in rent, tenant is responsible for all other utilities**



A $150 transfer fee is required to be paid to the HOA prior to move in.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



**This home does not allow smoking.**



**Small dogs will be considered on a case by case basis with applicable additional fees and deposits. Sorry, no cats.**



**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- From HWY 27 turn East on Hartwood Marsh Rd. go 1 mile, turn left on Hancock Rd. go 1/4 mile and turn right on Heritage Hills Blvd. Proceed to security gate, turn right onto Limestone St. turn right onto Corsica St. it will be the third house on the right.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement**



