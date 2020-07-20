All apartments in Clermont
3004 Santa Maria Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

3004 Santa Maria Avenue

3004 Santa Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Clermont
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

3004 Santa Maria Avenue, Clermont, FL 34715
Verde Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3004 Santa Maria Ave. - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available NOW!

Contact Justin at JustinV@homevest.com or (407) 897-5400 to schedule your private showing!

Look no further! Beautiful Move In Ready home nestled on an over sized home site with no rear neighbors and upgrades galore! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the sought after community of Verde Ridge. From the time you step into the foyer and formal living and dining rooms you will notice the many upgrades such as vaulted ceilings, crown molding, art niches and designer paint. The kitchen is spacious and features granite counter tops, lots of cabinets and an eat in area perfect for weekday meals!

The kitchen is also open to the family room that allow for easy entertaining. The master bedroom is separate from the secondary bedrooms making it a private sanctuary with a large bathroom and his and her closets and beautiful wood laminate floors.

**Lawn Care, Pest Control and All Utilities are the Responsibility of the Resident**

Schools:
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions-
From Orlando continue on West Colonial, turn right onto County Road 455. Take a slight left turn onto Old Highway 50, turn right onto Giovani Blvd. then right on Santa Maria Ave. the house will be on the right side of the road.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets under 25 lbs approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Justin at JustinV@homevest.com or (407) 897-5400 to schedule your private showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4805585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have any available units?
3004 Santa Maria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have?
Some of 3004 Santa Maria Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Santa Maria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Santa Maria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Santa Maria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue offer parking?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have a pool?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Santa Maria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Santa Maria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
