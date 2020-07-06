All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
2177 CALEDONIAN STREET
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

2177 CALEDONIAN STREET

2177 Caledonian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2177 Caledonian Street, Clermont, FL 34711
Summit Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
media room
sauna
tennis court
Summit Greens rental, 2/2 with extended 2 car garage. Kitchen with desk area, closet pantry, wood floors, next to dining room. Cathedral ceiling, screened in rear lanai, property has nice private view and butts up to golf course property (Sanctuary Ridge). Walk in down paver sidewalk and driveway, near cul-du-sac, into foyer, then living room with vaulted ceilings and patio doors to screened lanai. Guest bedroom and bath are separate from MB. Rent includes: a 28,000 SF clubhouse which incl. full time Activities Coordinator, 8 lit clay tennis courts, indoor /outdoor swimming pools/gazebo, fitness center/locker room & sauna, billiard rm, shuffle board, bocce, card rms, arts & crafts rm, ballroom/stage & dance floor, baseball diamond, Theater Club, aerobics, 19th Hole (bar, library & movies) & too many activities & clubs to mention. Great location; 4 mi. off turnpike, 30 min from Disney or Orlando airport, shopping, restaurants, South Lake hospital, Sumter Community College, LK CTY bike trail, lots of lakes for fishing & National Training Center. HOA incl. all clubhouse facilities, basic cable, security & all yard maintenance. Golf community is gated, golf cart friendly, affordable & very safe! Let me show you the best kept secret in central FL! If you want rent to buy, ask listing agent about it. House is listing agents' personal house. House is in a age restricted community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have any available units?
2177 CALEDONIAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have?
Some of 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2177 CALEDONIAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET offers parking.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET has a pool.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2177 CALEDONIAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College