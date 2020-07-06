2177 CALEDONIAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table shuffle board garage media room sauna tennis court

Summit Greens rental, 2/2 with extended 2 car garage. Kitchen with desk area, closet pantry, wood floors, next to dining room. Cathedral ceiling, screened in rear lanai, property has nice private view and butts up to golf course property (Sanctuary Ridge). Walk in down paver sidewalk and driveway, near cul-du-sac, into foyer, then living room with vaulted ceilings and patio doors to screened lanai. Guest bedroom and bath are separate from MB. Rent includes: a 28,000 SF clubhouse which incl. full time Activities Coordinator, 8 lit clay tennis courts, indoor /outdoor swimming pools/gazebo, fitness center/locker room & sauna, billiard rm, shuffle board, bocce, card rms, arts & crafts rm, ballroom/stage & dance floor, baseball diamond, Theater Club, aerobics, 19th Hole (bar, library & movies) & too many activities & clubs to mention. Great location; 4 mi. off turnpike, 30 min from Disney or Orlando airport, shopping, restaurants, South Lake hospital, Sumter Community College, LK CTY bike trail, lots of lakes for fishing & National Training Center. HOA incl. all clubhouse facilities, basic cable, security & all yard maintenance. Golf community is gated, golf cart friendly, affordable & very safe! Let me show you the best kept secret in central FL! If you want rent to buy, ask listing agent about it. House is listing agents' personal house. House is in a age restricted community.