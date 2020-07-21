211 Pleasant Hill Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly tennis court

Welcome Home - Available mid-late August. Very nice well cared for 3 br/2 ba/2 car home located in North Ridge Pool Community. L shape living room/dining room open to fully equipped kitchen and breakfast nook. Master bath features large garden soaker tub and separate shower, walk-in closet with custom closet organizer. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and built-ins. Quaint front porch says welcome home! Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Inside laundry room with hook-ups and convenient laundry tub. Relax on the rear screened lanai and enjoy privacy with fenced back yard. Lawn care included and access to the Community Pool. Close to shopping, schools, hospital and main roads. Small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee.



Contact Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or eliterentalmngmt.2@gmail.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3368714)