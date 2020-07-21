All apartments in Clermont
211 Pleasant Hill Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

211 Pleasant Hill Drive

211 Pleasant Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Pleasant Hill Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome Home - Available mid-late August. Very nice well cared for 3 br/2 ba/2 car home located in North Ridge Pool Community. L shape living room/dining room open to fully equipped kitchen and breakfast nook. Master bath features large garden soaker tub and separate shower, walk-in closet with custom closet organizer. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and built-ins. Quaint front porch says welcome home! Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Inside laundry room with hook-ups and convenient laundry tub. Relax on the rear screened lanai and enjoy privacy with fenced back yard. Lawn care included and access to the Community Pool. Close to shopping, schools, hospital and main roads. Small dog may be considered with non-refundable pet fee.

Contact Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or eliterentalmngmt.2@gmail.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3368714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have any available units?
211 Pleasant Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have?
Some of 211 Pleasant Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Pleasant Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Pleasant Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Pleasant Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Pleasant Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Pleasant Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
