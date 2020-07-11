All apartments in Clermont
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1611 Indian Shore Drive

Location

1611 Indian Shore Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Opportunity to own a 4 BEDROOM 3 and 1 Half Bathroom 2172 Square Feet home in Wonderful hills of Clermont in the Indian Shores. This home was built in 2005 and is tucked away in a very private and quiet area. Close to highways, shopping malls, grocery stores and airports. Sitting on top of a quarter acre this home will surprise you with the quality. Owner is highly motivated so bring all offers.

Listing Courtesy Of PREFERRED REAL ESTATE BROKERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have any available units?
1611 Indian Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 1611 Indian Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Indian Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Indian Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Indian Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Indian Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Indian Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
