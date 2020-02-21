Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

1578 PIER ST, CLERMONT, FL 34711 - Come home to this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom home in the heart of hilly Clermont. Walk into the large combination living and dining room, then head into the very open plan kitchen and family room. The kitchen has recently been upgraded with granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless steel appliances. Also on the first floor are the laundry room, pantry and 1/2 bath. Head upstairs to the spacious loft/media/game room area, which is pre-wired for surround sound and a projector. The large master bedroom features trey ceilings and a large walk in closet. The master bath has double vanity, shower and separate garden tub. There are 3 good sized secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the modern, tranquil color scheme throughout this home.You are sure to enjoy the Florida sunshine on the large screened in patio and stay cool in the private pool and spa. Finally the fenced in back yard completes this perfect family home.



