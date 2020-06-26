All apartments in Clermont
1512 SUNDOWN LANE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

1512 SUNDOWN LANE

1512 Sundown Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1512 Sundown Lane, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with additional office space close to the heart of the ever growing Clermont. No carpet in sight with a mix of ceramic tile and hardwood laminate flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. A quaint breakfast nook can be found at the end of the kitchen. The Master’s suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, while the Master Bathroom includes dual vanities, walk in shower and garden tub. The office space includes wood shelving and glass double doors. The backyard is fenced in for that extra bit of privacy for your family events. Within miles of the local shops, entertainment, schools, and downtown Clermont, this is one of the best places to live in the Clermont area! Sorry, No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have any available units?
1512 SUNDOWN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have?
Some of 1512 SUNDOWN LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 SUNDOWN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1512 SUNDOWN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 SUNDOWN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE offers parking.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have a pool?
No, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 SUNDOWN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 SUNDOWN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
