1512 SUNDOWN LANE

Come see this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home with additional office space close to the heart of the ever growing Clermont. No carpet in sight with a mix of ceramic tile and hardwood laminate flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. A quaint breakfast nook can be found at the end of the kitchen. The Master’s suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, while the Master Bathroom includes dual vanities, walk in shower and garden tub. The office space includes wood shelving and glass double doors. The backyard is fenced in for that extra bit of privacy for your family events. Within miles of the local shops, entertainment, schools, and downtown Clermont, this is one of the best places to live in the Clermont area! Sorry, No Pets.