Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home Sweet Home. Centrally located in Sunset Village. This well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you and your family. Enjoy the open floor plan home that features tile flooring the in the wet areas and laminate flooring in the living and bedrooms. Sunset Village is located near major shopping, restaurants and highways. Don't wait and miss out on this one. Call for a showing today.