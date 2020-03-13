1401 W HIGHWAY 50

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry pool shuffle board

It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha. Lake Palatlakaha is one of the 13 lakes which make up the Clermont Chain of Lakes. The Clermont Chain of Lakes has been designated as an Outstanding Waterway. It's famous for world class fishing, as well as a hub for professional wake boarding. This home has been thoroughly updated; cabinets, granite counter tops, windows, sliding glass doors, ceramic tile in the showers, kitchen appliances and more. The home has a large laundry room, a workshop and two patios. The large dock has recently been resurfaced. Emerald Lakes offers a spacious club house, a library , a swimming pool, shuffleboard, bocce, golf cart lanes and a park like setting. There's always something to do in this vibrant community. Other nearby features include; the Emerald Lakes Plaza, Clermont's Palatlakaha Park and a Lake Xpress bus stop. It's more than a place to live..."It's a lifestyle !"