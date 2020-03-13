All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 1401 W HIGHWAY 50.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1401 W HIGHWAY 50

1401 Florida Highway 50 · (407) 948-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 167 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha. Lake Palatlakaha is one of the 13 lakes which make up the Clermont Chain of Lakes. The Clermont Chain of Lakes has been designated as an Outstanding Waterway. It's famous for world class fishing, as well as a hub for professional wake boarding. This home has been thoroughly updated; cabinets, granite counter tops, windows, sliding glass doors, ceramic tile in the showers, kitchen appliances and more. The home has a large laundry room, a workshop and two patios. The large dock has recently been resurfaced. Emerald Lakes offers a spacious club house, a library , a swimming pool, shuffleboard, bocce, golf cart lanes and a park like setting. There's always something to do in this vibrant community. Other nearby features include; the Emerald Lakes Plaza, Clermont's Palatlakaha Park and a Lake Xpress bus stop. It's more than a place to live..."It's a lifestyle !"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have any available units?
1401 W HIGHWAY 50 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have?
Some of 1401 W HIGHWAY 50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 W HIGHWAY 50 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 offer parking?
No, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 does not offer parking.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have a pool?
Yes, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 has a pool.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have accessible units?
No, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 W HIGHWAY 50 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1401 W HIGHWAY 50?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity