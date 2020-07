Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets playground microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

4 bedroom,3 bath, 2 car garage home has a lot of space available and ready to be occupied. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and an oversized bathroom with a garden tub. College park is a gated community placed in the rolling hills of Clermont and offers a small playground. This home is within minutes to the trail, shopping, library, schools, the hospital and doctors. Come see this wonderful home today!