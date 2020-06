Amenities

Studio Condo, Fully Furnished and everything included! Gulf of Mexico and Intercostal water views from your private balcony. Sleeps 4. Condo complex directly on the Gulf of Mexico and amenities include community pool, game room and fitness center. Available now through December 2020. 3 MONTHS MIN Required. Currently rented for January through April, 2021.