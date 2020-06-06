All apartments in Clearwater
701 S MADISON AVENUE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

701 S MADISON AVENUE

701 South Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

701 South Madison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Great contemporary condo with granite counter kitchen and bamboo wood floors. Two good bedrooms - master has a walk in closet. Lots of storage closet. Two tile bathrooms. In unit washer/dryer. Complex has marble floored event room and beautiful pool next to small lake. 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 10 minutes to #1 rated Clearwater Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
701 S MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 701 S MADISON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
701 S MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 701 S MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 701 S MADISON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 S MADISON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 701 S MADISON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 701 S MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
