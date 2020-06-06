701 S MADISON AVENUE

Great contemporary condo with granite counter kitchen and bamboo wood floors. Two good bedrooms - master has a walk in closet. Lots of storage closet. Two tile bathrooms. In unit washer/dryer. Complex has marble floored event room and beautiful pool next to small lake. 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 10 minutes to #1 rated Clearwater Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
