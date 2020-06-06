701 S MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great contemporary condo with granite counter kitchen and bamboo wood floors. Two good bedrooms - master has a walk in closet. Lots of storage closet. Two tile bathrooms. In unit washer/dryer. Complex has marble floored event room and beautiful pool next to small lake. 30 minutes to Tampa International Airport and 10 minutes to #1 rated Clearwater Beach.