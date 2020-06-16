All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:18 AM

601 N HERCULES AVENUE

601 North Hercules Avenue · (727) 452-3301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 North Hercules Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,385

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled, spacious two bedrooms, two full baths in small 55+ community, laundry closet (no more having to visit the laundramat!), great location with easy access to airports, shopping, restaurants, beaches & public transportation. Reserved carport space is right outside your front door. Extra storage for bicycles, etc. Relax by the community pool, enjoy social activities or take a stroll around the neighborhood. Pinewood Village is a small community without all the hustle-bustle of those huge condo communities. Lots of green space and mature landscaping. Conveniently located between Drew & Sunset Point Rd on Hercules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have any available units?
601 N HERCULES AVENUE has a unit available for $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have?
Some of 601 N HERCULES AVENUE's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N HERCULES AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
601 N HERCULES AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N HERCULES AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE has a pool.
Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N HERCULES AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 N HERCULES AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
