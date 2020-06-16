601 N HERCULES AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Remodeled, spacious two bedrooms, two full baths in small 55+ community, laundry closet (no more having to visit the laundramat!), great location with easy access to airports, shopping, restaurants, beaches & public transportation. Reserved carport space is right outside your front door. Extra storage for bicycles, etc. Relax by the community pool, enjoy social activities or take a stroll around the neighborhood. Pinewood Village is a small community without all the hustle-bustle of those huge condo communities. Lots of green space and mature landscaping. Conveniently located between Drew & Sunset Point Rd on Hercules.