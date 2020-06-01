All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S

530 South Gulfview Boulevard · (727) 612-9248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

530 South Gulfview Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 300 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
****WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL****NO LONG TERM LEASES****PRICE SHOWN VARIES ON SEASON.****THERE IS A 13% TAX + CLEANING FEE IN ADDITION TO ACCOMMODATIONS****

Enjoy your stay with STUNNING VIEWS from your Very Own Balcony! This home is Fully Equipped and designed for your convenience. The Master Suite overlooks the Intra-Coastal & has its own Jacuzzi tub w/ separate shower. This End Unit allows ample lighting throughout. Located directly across the street from the infamous Shephards, and just steps to the Powdery Sand, Clearwater Beach is known for! Walking distance to several Restaurants, Bars, Shops, & Tourist Attractions!

**FOR ACCURATE/ UP-TO-DATE CALENDARS & PRICING, PLEASE VISIT AIRBNB**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have any available units?
530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 S GULFVIEW BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
