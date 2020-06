Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool media room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool media room

Newest building Downtown. Very discreet! Across the street from the new 66 million dollar waterfront! 2 blocks from the Ferry to the Beach. 1 Block from the Library and Coachman Park! Many restaurants and fun places in walking distance! This is one of the nicest buildings in Pinellas County. Right on Cleveland St and across from The Capital Theatre! One mile from Clearwater Beach! 3 blocks from the Pinellas Trail.Everything is high end and has a great gym, pool and 24 hour security! This is coastal living at it's best!! 3 miles from Dunedin.