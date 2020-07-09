400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool media room tennis court

***Rent Reduced ***PET FRIENDLY CONDO!!

Bright and light 2 bedroom condo available to rent in the picturesque and peaceful Harbour Towne Condominiums in Clearwater.

Situated across the street from Tampa Bay and right next to the Ream Wilson Trail. It is near the charming downtown community of Safety Harbor and the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

This is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floor plan,

Kitchen updated with brand new stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops.

Bathrooms updated with vessel sinks and new tiling.

Special touches include a built in media center with USB ports and a chalkboard door in the kitchen.

Over 1000 square feet plus screened in lanai overlooking tennis courts.

The condo community also offers a pool, exercise room and tennis courts.