Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

400 North Bayshore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
***Rent Reduced ***PET FRIENDLY CONDO!!
Bright and light 2 bedroom condo available to rent in the picturesque and peaceful Harbour Towne Condominiums in Clearwater.
Situated across the street from Tampa Bay and right next to the Ream Wilson Trail. It is near the charming downtown community of Safety Harbor and the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
This is a 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floor plan,
Kitchen updated with brand new stainless steel appliances and butcher block counter tops.
Bathrooms updated with vessel sinks and new tiling.
Special touches include a built in media center with USB ports and a chalkboard door in the kitchen.
Over 1000 square feet plus screened in lanai overlooking tennis courts.
The condo community also offers a pool, exercise room and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

