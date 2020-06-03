All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

400 ISLAND WAY

400 Island Way · (727) 443-0032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
sauna
Available May 1, 2021 Three month minimum rental period. $2200 for off season and $3500 for season. BEAUTIFUL! Completely updated and remodeled condo with all new furnishing in impeccable condition. Gorgeous sunrise views on the spacious balcony. Covered parking and washer / dryer in unit. This condo has lovely water views of the Intra-coastal waterway to the east. Kitchen and master bathroom were just completely remodeled... everything is BRAND NEW! Spacious open living room and dining room area. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent. Building has impressive lobby, manager and secured entry. Largest heated pool on the Island and 16 person spa, gym, saunas, club room plus 3000 sq. ft. waterfront club house with kitchen, fireplace, dance floor and more. No car - no problem...walk a block to shopping center with brand new Publix, banks, post office, restaurants, Clearwater Marine Aquarium and more. Or take the Trolley or Ferry to #1 Clearwater Beach in USA. If you live on Island Estates, you'll love living the island life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
400 ISLAND WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 400 ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
400 ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 400 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 400 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 400 ISLAND WAY does offer parking.
Does 400 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 400 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 400 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 400 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 400 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
