400 ISLAND WAY

Available May 1, 2021 Three month minimum rental period. $2200 for off season and $3500 for season. BEAUTIFUL! Completely updated and remodeled condo with all new furnishing in impeccable condition. Gorgeous sunrise views on the spacious balcony. Covered parking and washer / dryer in unit. This condo has lovely water views of the Intra-coastal waterway to the east. Kitchen and master bathroom were just completely remodeled... everything is BRAND NEW! Spacious open living room and dining room area. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent. Building has impressive lobby, manager and secured entry. Largest heated pool on the Island and 16 person spa, gym, saunas, club room plus 3000 sq. ft. waterfront club house with kitchen, fireplace, dance floor and more. No car - no problem...walk a block to shopping center with brand new Publix, banks, post office, restaurants, Clearwater Marine Aquarium and more. Or take the Trolley or Ferry to #1 Clearwater Beach in USA. If you live on Island Estates, you'll love living the island life.