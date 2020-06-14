All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 320 ISLAND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
320 ISLAND WAY
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 PM

320 ISLAND WAY

320 Island Way · (727) 743-2722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

320 Island Way, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for a new place to call home this is it. Three bedrooms, three baths, a two car garage and tons of storage. Townhomes offer the best of both worlds. All the convenience of living in a community with pool and amenities, garage for your car (& stuff) and plenty of space for an office or study in the loft. Nice functional kitchen with granite counter tops and a large pass through to the dining area. Live the Island life too while you are enjoying all that your new home has to offer, check out the great location. An easy walk to most services including the new two story Publix, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Restaurants, Nail Salon and Dry Cleaners. A short bike ride, trolley or walk to Clearwater Beach and public transit. Friendly community with social activities brought to you by the many events sponsored by the Island Estates Civic Association where you can meet your neighbors. So don't wait, this one is a gem and you'll love the life you live right here. No smoking and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 ISLAND WAY have any available units?
320 ISLAND WAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 ISLAND WAY have?
Some of 320 ISLAND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 ISLAND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
320 ISLAND WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 ISLAND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 320 ISLAND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 320 ISLAND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 320 ISLAND WAY does offer parking.
Does 320 ISLAND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 ISLAND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 ISLAND WAY have a pool?
Yes, 320 ISLAND WAY has a pool.
Does 320 ISLAND WAY have accessible units?
No, 320 ISLAND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 320 ISLAND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 ISLAND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 320 ISLAND WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity