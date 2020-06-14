320 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

If you are looking for a new place to call home this is it. Three bedrooms, three baths, a two car garage and tons of storage. Townhomes offer the best of both worlds. All the convenience of living in a community with pool and amenities, garage for your car (& stuff) and plenty of space for an office or study in the loft. Nice functional kitchen with granite counter tops and a large pass through to the dining area. Live the Island life too while you are enjoying all that your new home has to offer, check out the great location. An easy walk to most services including the new two story Publix, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Restaurants, Nail Salon and Dry Cleaners. A short bike ride, trolley or walk to Clearwater Beach and public transit. Friendly community with social activities brought to you by the many events sponsored by the Island Estates Civic Association where you can meet your neighbors. So don't wait, this one is a gem and you'll love the life you live right here. No smoking and no pets please.