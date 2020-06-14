3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities
55+ Community in Highly Desirable Location. Northside Shopping Mall at corner of McMullen Booth and Enterprise. 5 minutes from Mease Countryside Hospital, Public Library and Recreation Center, Golf Courses and Shopping. 15-30 Minutes to either St Peter/Clearwater or Tampa International Airports. The community offers lush landscaping, walking perimeter path, active community clubhouse and a large well kept heated pool and spa for relaxation. This 2BR/2BA unit has lots of natural light and updated kitchen/bath cabinets and granite counter tops. Extra space for den/office with view of the mature palms.