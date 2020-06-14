All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD

3078 Eastland Boulevard · (727) 643-9910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3078 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
55+ Community in Highly Desirable Location. Northside Shopping Mall at corner of McMullen Booth and Enterprise. 5 minutes from Mease Countryside Hospital, Public Library and Recreation Center, Golf Courses and Shopping. 15-30 Minutes to either St Peter/Clearwater or Tampa International Airports. The community offers lush landscaping, walking perimeter path, active community clubhouse and a large well kept heated pool and spa for relaxation. This 2BR/2BA unit has lots of natural light and updated kitchen/bath cabinets and granite counter tops. Extra space for den/office with view of the mature palms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
